3 women among 5 abducted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Five persons including three women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 18-year-old Hamza of Mohallah Usman Ghani was kidnapped from outside his house, whereas one Asif and his accomplices allegedly abducted a married girl Faiza Wahid from Chak No.

131-RB Jhumra Road.

Similarly, Mansoor Ahmad allegedly seduced and kidnapped 14-year-old girl Mashal Urooj from Chak No.189-RB. One Arsalan Ahmad was abducted from Mansoorabad and 18-year-old girl Nazia Bibi from Chak No.383-GB.

The police have registered separate cases.