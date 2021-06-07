30 killed,50 injured in trains collision near Daharki,Sindh : PR

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 30 people were killed and 50 others injured when two trains collided near Daharki, Sindh, on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson,Karachi bound Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi collided with derailed coaches of Sargodha bound Millat Express train near Reti railway station,Daharki,Sindh.

The PR administration started relief work along with police and a relief train left for Rohri to the accident site.

The Railways has set up help centers in Karachi, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for the convenience of passengers.

The injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri, Panu Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkur. Most of the injured were discharged after the first aid, the spokesperson added.

The rest of the racks of Sir Syed Express train were sent to Sadiqabad railway station with passengers.

As soon as the track was restored, the trains will be diverted to their destinations, the spokesperson said.