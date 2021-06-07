UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Killed,50 Injured In Trains Collision Near Daharki,Sindh : PR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

30 killed,50 injured in trains collision near Daharki,Sindh : PR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 30 people were killed and 50 others injured when two trains collided near Daharki, Sindh, on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson,Karachi bound Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi collided with derailed coaches of Sargodha bound Millat Express train near Reti railway station,Daharki,Sindh.

The PR administration started relief work along with police and a relief train left for Rohri to the accident site.

The Railways has set up help centers in Karachi, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for the convenience of passengers.

The injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri, Panu Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkur. Most of the injured were discharged after the first aid, the spokesperson added.

The rest of the racks of Sir Syed Express train were sent to Sadiqabad railway station with passengers.

As soon as the track was restored, the trains will be diverted to their destinations, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Injured Faisalabad Police Sargodha Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Sukkur SITE Daharki Rohri From

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

9 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

9 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

38 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.