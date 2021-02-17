UrduPoint.com
30 More Buses To Join BRT Fleet In March 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday presided over review meeting on Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar held here at Planning and Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport, Special Secretary P&DD, TransPeshawar Officials, Representative from Traffic Police, Finance Department and relevant P&D Officials.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that the highest daily passengers ridership in Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit in February 2021 was 174,224. The meeting was informed that with the opening of feeder routes, BRT ridership is increasing day by day while the addition of 30 more new buses to the fleet in third week of March will further increase the BRT daily ridership and provide convenience to the people.

The 30 new buses that could accommodate 125 passengers are being shipped to Pakistan for induction in the BRT fleet. The meeting was also informed about the status of scrapping of old buses plying on the BRT route.

A total of 418 old vehicles will be scrapped out of which 40 old buses have been discarded so far while 24 buses will be scrapped by tomorrow. Four of the historically important Ford wagons are being handed over to the Tourism Department to be used by them for the promotion of Heritage and Cultural Tourism.

The meeting was also briefed about the status of remaining BRT works.

