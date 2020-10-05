UrduPoint.com
3000 Inferior Spices Seized, Two Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority here Monday in its action against adulteration mafia arrested two factory workers for manufacturing inferior spices and supplying it into markets for human consumption.

DG KP Food Authority, Suhail Khan said people involved in manufacturing substandard spices were mixing hay, hazardous colors and other unhealthy materials in spices that could have a very bad impact on human health.

In an action in Bannu Bazzar here a raid was conducted at a spices factory and 3000kg substandard spices and other material was confiscated by the officials of Food Authority, he said. Two factory workers were also taken into custody.

He said the Food Authority would soon be functionalized in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding to frustrate the objectives of adulteration mafia all factories will be regularized to bring them under the domain of the authority.

