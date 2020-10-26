3059 power pilferers caught during on ongoing month

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3059 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in the ongoing month, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces conducting raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan on daily basis. The mepco teams have detected theft of over 4.4 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 73 million has been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against 168 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

During the ongoing month, 672 power pilferers have been caught from Multan circle, 451 from DG Khan circle, 229 from Vehari circle, 303 from Bahawalpur circle, 403 from Sahiwal, 392 from Rahim Yar Khan, 351 from Muzaffargarh, 165 from Bahawalnager and 93 power pilferers have been caught from Khanewal circle, spokesman said.