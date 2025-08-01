32nd Batch Completes Friends Of Police Internship Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 07:33 PM
The 32nd batch on Friday completed the Friends of Police Internship Programme here at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The 32nd batch on Friday completed the Friends of Police Internship Programme here at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.
Students from various educational institutions participated in the two-week internship programme.
Senior police officers gave lectures to them on various aspects of police work and policing.
The students were also taken to visit Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch so that they could gain practical knowledge of policing.
At the concluding ceremony, Deputy Superintendent of Police Criminal Record Office Nadeem Malik distributed certificates to the participants.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the students and youth participating in the internship programme would be included in the police awareness campaigns.
“The internship programme aims to make citizens, especially young students, more effective in policing, crime prevention, drug control, traffic and other social problems, and community policing,” the spokesman said.
