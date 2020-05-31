33 power pilferers nabbed in May

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to nab 33 power pilferers from second circle Faisalabad during May 2020.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams checked 8331 electricity connections in Nazimabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People's Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwala divisions and unearthed power pilferage at 33 points where accused were stealing electricity through different modes.

The checking teams removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and issued them detectionbills of 441566 units by imposing fine of Rs.6.536 million while cases were registered against three