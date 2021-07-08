336 illegal appointments case: Supreme Court directs Sindh High Court to decide matter in 6 months

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday referred a case to the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding alleged 336 illegal appointments in the Sindh Finance Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday referred a case to the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding alleged 336 illegal appointments in the Sindh Finance Department.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the apex court directed the SHC to decide the matter of employees of Grade 1 to Grade 14 in six months.

The court directed that recruitment for posts above Grade-16 would be done through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The court also asked the high court to check the records of all 336 employees.

The bench also expressed annoyance over Additional Advocate General Sindh Sibtain Mahmood and sought record of 10,000 people who were interviewed for the recruitment.

The additional advocate general Sindh said he could inform the court about the record after confirming it from the department.

The chief justice said if the department prepared a question paper for 10,000 people, it should show the record of the answer sheets to the court.

Justice Ijaz said after completing the tests/interviews in a day, the list of final recruits was also posted.

The additional advocate general Sindh said simultaneous tests/interviews were conducted in five divisions of Sindh including Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Larkana.

The chief justice said this was not a way to recruit without following the law.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said there could be no direct induction in Grades 16, 17 and 18. He observed that first back-door appointments were made and later they were converted into civil servants.

He said those employees services could not be regularized.

Employee lawyers said his clients were hired 10 years ago in 2011.

The additional advocate general Sindh said the degrees of 10 employees out of 336 were not verified and they were dismissed from the services.

The counsel for the petitioner said the recruitment were made illegally as there was also media coverage of illegal recruitment and the court could also sought record from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority in this regard.

Justice Ijaz said the court was referring the case to the SHC where everyone's case would be heard.