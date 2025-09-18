338,000 Tons Of Wheat Recovered In Punjab Crackdown On Hoarders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government’s two-week crackdown on hoarders has led to the recovery of around 338,000 tons of wheat, bringing significant relief to the provincial wheat and flour markets.
Talha Malik, a spokesperson for the Punjab Price Control Department, said on Thursday that wheat stocks at flour mills had risen to 1.5 million tons lately. He said the campaign against hoarders had produced visible results, stabilising supply and easing market pressures.
Dealers confirmed that the availability of wheat had improved considerably. “Wheat, previously unavailable at Rs. 4,000 per 40 kilograms earlier this month, is now selling for Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,200 per 40 kg,” Muhammad Aslam, a trader at Lahore’s Kahna grain market said.
The recovery drive has also lowered flour prices in the open market. “The price of a 20-kilogram bag of flour, which crossed Rs. 2,500 a fortnight ago, has now fallen to Rs. 1,800,” Hafiz Zeeshan Ghafoori, a wholesale dealer at Lahore’s LOS grain market, said.
He expressed hope that strict administrative measures would help maintain stability until the arrival of the next wheat crop in April.
Alongside storage raids, the government has introduced additional steps, including a ban on wheat purchases by feed mills for animal and poultry feed. Welcoming the government’s decision, Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s (PFMA) former chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Matto said, “The government’s decision to ban wheat for feed mills is a wise move. Wheat has always been a staple for humans, not for animals.”
He explained that feed millers had been turning to wheat because of a sharp price gap with maize. “Wheat is available at Rs. 3,000 per 40 kilograms, while maize prices have surged to Rs. 4,000 per 40 kilograms because of poor harvest,” he said, adding that this diversion to feed mills had reduced wheat stocks in the open market and pushed up prices.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
338,000 tons of wheat recovered in Punjab crackdown on hoarders1 minute ago
-
Pakistan-KSA’s cooperation deepened after historic defence agreement: Experts1 minute ago
-
Man posing as govt employee in police uniform held1 minute ago
-
KP CS stresses targeted operations against terrorists, vows public consultation in security measures2 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for killing, injuring citizens over minor issue12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 accused in operations against drugs, illegal arms, liquor12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects in Dera12 minutes ago
-
KP Finance department underscores need for new NFC award21 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police solve murder case, 2 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Priority being accorded to resolve peoples’ problems: DC22 minutes ago
-
Edversity showcases Pakistan’s innovation at Kazan Digital Week 2025 in Russia22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes42 minutes ago