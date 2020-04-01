36 power pilferers caught in March

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::FESCO Task force caught 36 power pilferers from various parts of Sargodha Circle and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 3.5 million on them during March last.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that on the special direction of FESCO Chief, the task force checked 33038 electricity supply connections in the circle and detected power theft at 36 points including 6 points in Sargodha-I division, 7 points in Sargodha-II division, 8 points in Sargodha-III division, 10 points in Bhalwal division and 5 points in Joharabad division.

Electricity meters of the pilferers were removed while detection bills of 149130 units were issued to them by imposing a fine of Rs 3.563 million on them.

Reports have been lodged to the police concerned for the registration of cases against the accused, he added.