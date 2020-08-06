360 Levies staff being trained, second phase of integration completed: KP IGP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi said that two months in-service training is underway for 360 newly inducted Levis personnel of merged districts in several training centers across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi said that two months in-service training is underway for 360 newly inducted Levis personnel of merged districts in several training centers across the province.

Addressing a training session at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here Thursday, he said in-service training is the backbone of a youth's career. He urged the trainees to learn maximum and improve capabilities according to existed challenges and use the skills in practical policing.

The IGP said that the process of policing in the merged districts was a major challenge and added that second phase of Levis and Khasadars integration in the police department has successfully been completed.

Abbassi said the Levies personnel have all the skills and abilities that a soldier of a force should have. He reiterated his commitment to transform the Levies into a model police force by providing the best in-service training to the personnel.

Later talking to media men on the occasion the IGP said trainees are being trained following coronavirus SOPs.

The IGP said that besides training, the merged districts have so far been provided with 60 vehicles as well as modern weapons while the government has released handsome funds for police infrastructure.

Land acquisition for construction of state-of-the-art police stations has been completed and construction work would start soon, KP Police Chief told.

It is worth mentioning that 60 trainees participated from District Khyber and Ex-FR Peshawar, 70 each from District Mohmand and District Bajaur, 60 from FR Kohat, Orakzai and Kurram, 40 from North Waziristan, FR Bannu and Lakki Marwat while 60 from FR DIKhan, South Waziristan and FR Tank.

These trainees are being trained in Police Lines Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Buner, Police Lines Kohat, Police Lines Bannu, and Police Lines DIKhan, respectively.