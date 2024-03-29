387 Traders Fined In Shaheed Benazirabad Division For Violating Price List
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 10:32 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) As many as 387 profiteers were fined 345,000 rupees during the first fortnight of Ramazan in all three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division including Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze and Sanghar district.
According to a report issued by the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah, a series of actions were being taken during the holy month of Ramazan to provide relief to citizens and curb profiteering in all three districts.
During the above mentioned period, an amount of Rs.
1,10,900 was collected from 138 traders in Naushehro Feroze district, while a fine of Rs. 96,800 was recovered from 94 profiteers in Shaheed Benazirabad district and a fine worth 137,300 rupees was collected from 155 traders in district Sanghar.
Meanwhile, citizens are urged to lodge their complaints at Commissioner's Office Shaheed Benazirabad on the following No. 0244930333, Deputy Commissioner's Office Shaheed Benazirabad at 0244930334, DC Office Naushero Feroze at 0242920110 and DC Office Sanghar at 0235920116.
