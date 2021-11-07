UrduPoint.com

3rd International PACES Competition Concludes At Lahore's Ayub Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

3rd International PACES Competition concludes at Lahore's Ayub Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The closing ceremony of the 3rd International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Competition was held at Ayub Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was Chief Guest at the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The championship was specially significant due to the participation of 101 international military sportsmen from 6 countries including Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, UAE and Uzbekistan, while Egypt, Indonesia, Japan and Myanmar also participated as observers. 9 teams of Pakistan Army took part in competition.

In International Teams Category, Sri Lanka secured gold medal while UAE and Uzbekistan jointly won Silver medal. While bronze medal was shared by Palestine, Jordan and Iraq.

In Domestic Teams Category, Defending Champions, Engineers Regimental Centre Team won the Gold Medal. While Silver medal was won by Multan Corps and Bronze Medal by Baloch Regimental Centre Team.

In Individual Category, Warrant Officer Mubarek from UAE and Sapper Ahmed Raza from Engineers Centre secured Gold Medals in 3.2 kms race.

In Pull Ups event, Gold Medal has been secured by Corporal Dissanayake from Sri Lanka and Sapper Amjad from Engineers Centre with 967 Pull Ups setting a new PACES Championship record.

In Sit Ups, Gold Medals were secured by Corporal Dissanayake from Sri Lanka and Sapper Shahzad from Engineers Centre.

In Push Ups, Gold Medals were secured by Corporal Obesiri from Srilanka and Sapper Irfan of Engineers Center.

In Combat Efficiency Test, Gold medals were secured by Corporal Raja Karuna from Sri Lanka and Naik Ijaz from Multan Corps.

In Fittest of the Fittest category, Corporal Dissanayaka from Sri Lanka and Sapper Amjad from Engineers Centre received gold medals.

The Chief Guest awarded prizes to winning teams and individuals and congratulated them for excellent display of physical fitness, endurance and sportsmanship. He lauded the performance of Pakistan Army Teams and complimented them for the highest standards of physical fitness displayed by them.

Chief Guest specially appreciated the performance of international teams and thanked them for their enthusiastic and vigorous participation.

Successful completion of 3rd international PACES Championship at Lahore reflects positively on Pakistan's image as a peaceful nation which is completely safe and secure for conduct of International sports events.

The Chief Guest complimented the team of organisers and associated staff for making the event a great success.

