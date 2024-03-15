4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The race for 12 Senate seats in Punjab province officially commenced with submission of nomination papers to the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab here.

As per a press release, issued by the commission here on Friday, four candidates submitted their nomination papers for election to the Senate seats on the first day of submission of papers. The candidates are: Tariq Javed (minority seat), Waleed Iqbal (general seat), Dr. Shahzad Wasim (general seat) and Talal Chaudhry (general seat).

The nomination papers will also be received on March 16, marking the deadline for a crucial phase in the electoral process.

Following the submission deadline, the PEC Punjab will scrutinise the nomination papers and the process will be concluded by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey.

On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled, whereas polling for the Senate elections will be held on April 2, 2024.