4 killed in motorcycle, tractor-trailer collision in Arifwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A couple and two children were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly-driven tractor-trolly on Pakpattan Road in Arifwala on early Saturday morning.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred in Arifwala where a speeding tractor-trolly hit a motorcycle coming from opposite side.

In a result, a couple and two kids including four months baby were killed on the spot, private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.