4 milk-sellers held over profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A crackdown on those milk-sellers continued across the Sialkot district on Thursday who were selling the commodity at higher prices.

A team, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, arrested four milk-sellers from Model Town area and handed them over to Civil Lines police station.

Those arrested were identified a Abdul Ghaffar (Hafiz Malik Shop), Haji Farman (Lasani Malik Shop), Mohsin Riaz (Riaz Malik Shop) and Muhammad Ali (Hussain Malik).