4 Milk-sellers Held Over Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A crackdown on those milk-sellers continued across the Sialkot district on Thursday who were selling the commodity at higher prices.
A team, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, arrested four milk-sellers from Model Town area and handed them over to Civil Lines police station.
Those arrested were identified a Abdul Ghaffar (Hafiz Malik Shop), Haji Farman (Lasani Malik Shop), Mohsin Riaz (Riaz Malik Shop) and Muhammad Ali (Hussain Malik).