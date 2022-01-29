4 rustlers held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifters gang and recovered goats from their possession.

A team of Shahpur city police, headed by SHO Akhter Hussain, conducted a raidand arrested four rustlers identified as Munawar Abbas, Hassan Iqbal, Qamar Abbasand Khurram Abbas and recovered goats worth Rs 65,000 from them.