4 Rustlers Held In Sargodha

January 29, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifters gang and recovered goats from their possession.

A team of Shahpur city police, headed by SHO Akhter Hussain, conducted a raidand arrested four rustlers identified as Munawar Abbas, Hassan Iqbal, Qamar Abbasand Khurram Abbas and recovered goats worth Rs 65,000 from them.

