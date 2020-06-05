40 more die with coronavirus, 1353 new cases emerged in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 40 more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus while 1353 new cases emerged in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 40 more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus while 1353 new cases emerged in the province.

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that as many as 7377 tests were conducted against which 1353 new cases were detected. The Sindh government has conducted 215,860 tests against which 34889 cases were diagnosed as positive.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the number of deaths stemming from coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 615 with 40 new deaths which constituted 1.7 percent. "40 death within 24 hours is the highest figure since March 19 when first death was reported," he added.

He said that at present 370 patients were in critical condition, including 62 on ventilators.

According to the chief minister, at present 16487 patients were under treatment, of them 15156 were in home isolation, 76 at Isolation Centers and 1255 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said that 1005 patients have recovered and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 17,787 which constituted 51 percent of the total patients.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1353 new cases, 984 belonged to Karachi. District East has 282, Central 204, South 162, Malir 148, Korangi 108 and West 80.

Hyderabad has 70 new cases, Ghotki 41, Sukkur 26, Khairpur 25, Jacobabad 17, Larkana 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Jamshoro and Sanghar 11 each, Tando Mohammad khan and Kashmore six each, Naushehroferoze three, Badin Dadu, Kambar and Shikarpur have two each, Sujawal and Thatta one each.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus infection.