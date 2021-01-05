4000 liters of adulterated milk discarded, 10 dairy shops sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and Livestock Department in a joint crackdown against adulteration of milk on Tuesday discarded more than 4000 liters of adulterated milk and more than 10 dairy shops were sealed in different districts of the province.

The action was taken on the direction of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority under the ongoing campaign against adulteration in milk.

According to Director Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Azmatullah Wazir, food safety teams destroyed more than 2,500 liters of adulterated milk during the operation in Abbottabad, sealed off several dairy shops and imposed heavy fines.

Director Operations further said that more than 550 liters of unhealthy and adulterated milk were destroyed while two dairy shops were sealed during the operation against adulteration mafia in Peshawar Dr Azmatullah Wazir further said that various dairy shops and farms in Lower Dir were also inspected and took samples of milk on the spot and found adulterated so more than 700 liters of milk was destroyed and three shops were sealed.

Similarly, action was also taken against adulterated milk in DI Khan more than 200 liters of milk was destroyed.

DG Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan said that crackdown on milk adulterants is being initiated and action will be taken who found selling adulterated milk.