4,000 Policemen To Perform Duty In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday finalized a plan for Ramazan to provide foolproof security to people.

A police spokesman said 4,000 policemen, including 1,100 constables, 900 head constables, 180 assistant sub-inspectors, 120 inspectors, 450 Elite personnel, would perform their duties at 3,621 mosques in the district.

The spokesman said CCTV cameras had been installed to various places whiletight monitoring would be ensured.

