408 Cattle Die From Lumpy Skin In Division: Livestock Departt

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

408 cattle die from lumpy skin in division: livestock departt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Director Livestock Dr Wajid Arshad said that a total of 408 cattle died from the lumpy skin disease in the division during the last six months.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said a total of 5,255 animals had been affected with the disease while 221,150 were vaccinated and 9,3501 disinfected with anti tick spray. He added that 2,876 cattle had been recovered so far in the division.

He said in Sargodha district, 2,295 animals were infected, 3,3755 were vaccinated and 48,164 cattle were disinfected by anti tick spray while 1,225 had been recovered and 81 cattle died.

In Mianwali district, a total of 1,377 cattle had been affected, 67,100 animals were vaccinated and 5,562 were disinfected while 553 recovered and 180 died from the disease.

In Bhakkar district, 1,100 cattle had been affected with lumpy skin disease, 66,420 were vaccinated and 25,292 were disinfected while 821 sick cattle had been recovered and 129 died.

In Khushab district ,483 cattle were affected, 53,875 vaccinated and 14,483 were sprayed againstanti tick while 277 had been recovered and 18 died from the disease, he said.

