40pc Population Suffering From Malnutrition: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 07:04 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday 40 per cent of the population had been suffering from malnutrition, which was a real matter of concern for the authorities

Addressing the 33rd All Pakistan Food Conference arranged by National Institute of Food Science & Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences, he stressed launch of an urgent awareness campaign about healthy food and lifestyle coupled with expedited efforts were need of the hour to combat the issue.

He said that malnutrition was not only affecting the physical health but mental health also. The UAF, in collaboration with Korea, had set up Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) under which not only tangible research but also capacity building of community was being carried out, he added.

He said that the country faced 20 to 40 percent post-harvest loss of agri productivity that must be addressed as it would play a pivotal role in arresting the issue of malnutrition.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Dr Zille Huma called for coordinated efforts to address issues at national level. She said "we will have to adopt healthy lifestyle and food habits".

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Faqir Anjum, DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Shamim Saeed Secretary PSFST and others also spoke.

