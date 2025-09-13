Open Menu

4.1 Million Girls To Receive Cervical Vaccine In Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

4.1 million girls to receive cervical vaccine in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said that a vaccination campaign against cervical cancer will be launched across the province from September 15 to 27, targeting over 4.1 million girls.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the initiative is part of a nationwide drive to vaccinate 13 million girls, out of which 4.

1 million are from Sindh.

He said the vaccine is currently being provided free of cost and urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign.

“This vaccine can save countless lives. Its importance is best understood by those battling cervical cancer,” he remarked.

He appealed to parents and communities to ensure the campaign’s success. “Together, we can defeat this cancer,” he added.

