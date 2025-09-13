Mother, daughter killed in Dadu wall collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed on Saturday when a wall of their house collapsed in Mehar tehsil’s village Abdul Ghani Chandio.

According to a private news channel, rescue authorities said the incident occurred due to pressure from river water.

According to family members, only one wall of the house remained after belongings were removed, which suddenly collapsed.