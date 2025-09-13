HPV Campaign Awareness, Advocacy Session Held
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Extended Program for Immunization (EPI) district Keamari, in collaboration with the UNICEF, WHO, Gavi, and Murshid Hospital, successfully organized an awareness & advocacy session on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine at Murshid Hospital, Keamari, on Saturday.
Dr. Hira Zaher, District Focal Person (EPI Keamari), presented an overall briefing on the HPV campaign and also served as the compare of the event, guiding the proceedings.
The CEO of Murshid Hospital, reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to preventive health services. Dr. Samreen, Gynecologist, led an awareness session on cervical cancer prevention and the benefits of HPV vaccination for adolescent girls.
MPA Faheem Patni, MPA Asif Moosa, and Town Chairman Abdul Kareem Askani also stressed the importance of collective efforts to mobilize communities.
The event concluded with closing remarks from the Deputy Commissioner, Keamari, who assured full support from the district administration.
The wide participation demonstrated community ownership and strong collaboration to ensure the success of the HPV vaccination campaign in Keamari and beyond.
Speakers underscored the urgency of vaccinating girls aged 9–14 years, the globally recommended age group for maximum protection against cervical cancer.
The session concluded with a call for parents, teachers, health professionals, and the media to play their role in spreading awareness and ensuring every eligible girl is reached.
