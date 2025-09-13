Open Menu

PM Personally Overseeing NDMA Relief Efforts, Says Talal Ch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM

PM personally overseeing NDMA relief efforts, says Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior and senior PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhary on Saturday said the Federal government was in close coordination with all provinces to manage the ongoing disaster situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister was personally overseeing all matters of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in flood-affected areas.

He said the foremost priority was relief work in the flood-hit areas, which had so far produced good results.

He also praised the Punjab government’s response in the fields of development, law and order, and disaster management, noting that provincial ministers were working round-the-clock in affected areas.

Responding to criticism from PPP leaders regarding the delay in an international appeal for aid, he clarified that the government had decided to first utilize its own resources to address the crisis.

Chaudhary said that allegations of delay in relief distribution were unfounded, adding that assistance was reaching those in need under strict monitoring.

“Every announcement made is being implemented, and reports are taken from multiple agencies to ensure transparency,” he said.

Rejecting political criticism, Chaudhary said such remarks reflected personal grievances rather than facts.

Recent Stories

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

56 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

3 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

5 hours ago
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

5 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

5 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

5 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

6 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan