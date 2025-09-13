PM personally overseeing NDMA relief efforts, says Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior and senior PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhary on Saturday said the Federal government was in close coordination with all provinces to manage the ongoing disaster situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister was personally overseeing all matters of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in flood-affected areas.

He said the foremost priority was relief work in the flood-hit areas, which had so far produced good results.

He also praised the Punjab government’s response in the fields of development, law and order, and disaster management, noting that provincial ministers were working round-the-clock in affected areas.

Responding to criticism from PPP leaders regarding the delay in an international appeal for aid, he clarified that the government had decided to first utilize its own resources to address the crisis.

Chaudhary said that allegations of delay in relief distribution were unfounded, adding that assistance was reaching those in need under strict monitoring.

“Every announcement made is being implemented, and reports are taken from multiple agencies to ensure transparency,” he said.

Rejecting political criticism, Chaudhary said such remarks reflected personal grievances rather than facts.