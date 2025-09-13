Open Menu

Kotri Barrage's Low flood Recorded At 261,234 Cusecs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A surge of around 10,000 cusecs has been recorded in 24 hours on Saturday evening at the Kotri barrage where a low flood is being witnessed.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage had recorded 261,234 cusecs of water around 8 pm on Friday and after 24 hours the level had enhanced to 271,214 cusecs.

The barrage was releasing 261,339 cusecs downstream toward the Arabian sea while about 10,000 cusecs were being discharged in its 4 canals.

A high flood of 561,205 cusecs was recorded at the same time on Saturday in the upstream of Guddu barrage and 532,072 downstream.This flood level, which is still building up as a higher quantum of water travels from Panjnad in Punjab to Guddu, will pass through Sukkur barrage before reaching Kotri barrage in the coming days.

