One killed, five injured as building collapses in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and five others injured on Saturday when part of an old building collapsed in Saddar Bazaar, near the General Post Office (GPO).

According to a private news channel, rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said that six people were trapped under the rubble.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and pulled them out during a swift operation.

The injured were given first aid on the spot before being shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, where two remain in critical condition.