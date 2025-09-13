Open Menu

Veteran Actor Ishrat Abbas Passes Away In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Renowned television and radio actor Ishrat Abbas passed away after a heart attack, family sources confirmed Saturday.

According to a private news channel, his funeral was offered at Government College Ground, Faqirabad, Peshawar in the morning.

With a career spanning over four decades, Abbas captivated audiences through his performances in urdu, Pashto, and Hindko dramas on ptv, as well as radio plays.

He was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance for his artistic contributions, alongside several other honors.

Artists and literary figures expressed deep grief over his demise and prayed for the departed soul.

