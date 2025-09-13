5-year-old killed in accident in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a water tanker in the SITE area in Karachi on Saturday.

According to SITE-A SHO Imran Afridi, the child, identified as Azlan, was traveling on a motorcycle with his parents when he fell onto the road.

A tanker coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed the child had sustained fatal head and body injuries.

Police arrested the driver for negligence and seized the tanker.