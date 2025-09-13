Open Menu

5-year-old Killed In Accident In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM

5-year-old killed in accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a water tanker in the SITE area in Karachi on Saturday.

According to SITE-A SHO Imran Afridi, the child, identified as Azlan, was traveling on a motorcycle with his parents when he fell onto the road.

A tanker coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed the child had sustained fatal head and body injuries.

Police arrested the driver for negligence and seized the tanker.

Recent Stories

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

55 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

3 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

5 hours ago
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

5 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

5 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

5 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

6 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan