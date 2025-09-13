Open Menu

Sargodha Road Accidents Claim Multiple Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Two separate road accidents in Sargodha on Saturday claimed several lives.

In one incident, three people were killed when a car and a bus collided near Aziz Bhatti Town, according to Rescue sources.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, while police said the bus driver fled the scene.

In another tragic accident, six female students lost their lives when a van and a bus collided in the area.

Rescue teams shifted the victims to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

