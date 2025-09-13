2 Killed In Firing Incidents In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Two people were killed in separate firing and violent incidents in the Karachi city on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, police officials said that a body of a young man, identified as Irteza Ali, was recovered from a house near Drigh Road.
He had reportedly contracted a love marriage and was visiting his in-laws. Police suspect the killing may be linked to an ‘honour crime’, though investigations are ongoing.
In another case, unidentified assailants stabbed 40-year-old Waheedullah to death in Janjal Goth along the Super Highway.
Initial inquiries suggest the murder stemmed from personal enmity. Police registered case and started the investigation.
