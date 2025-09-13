Sindh govt. vows full rehabilitation of flood victims: Sharjeel Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said the provincial government will not rest until the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is a “ray of hope” for the people.

He said Bilawal Bhutto always stood with the people in difficult times, and under his leadership, the provincial government is committed to the recovery of affected families, particularly farmers.

He said Bilawal Bhutto had recently visited flood-affected areas of central and southern Punjab as well as Sindh, and later held meetings with the Sindh Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister to chalk out practical plans for farmers’ rehabilitation.

“The agriculture sector has suffered the most, and Bilawal Bhutto’s vision is to put farmers back on their feet. The Sindh government is taking concrete steps in this regard and looks forward to cooperation from the Federal government,” Memon added.