Sindh Govt. Vows Full Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Sharjeel Memon
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said the provincial government will not rest until the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is a “ray of hope” for the people.
He said Bilawal Bhutto always stood with the people in difficult times, and under his leadership, the provincial government is committed to the recovery of affected families, particularly farmers.
He said Bilawal Bhutto had recently visited flood-affected areas of central and southern Punjab as well as Sindh, and later held meetings with the Sindh Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister to chalk out practical plans for farmers’ rehabilitation.
“The agriculture sector has suffered the most, and Bilawal Bhutto’s vision is to put farmers back on their feet. The Sindh government is taking concrete steps in this regard and looks forward to cooperation from the Federal government,” Memon added.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt. vows full rehabilitation of flood victims: Sharjeel Memon1 minute ago
-
4.1 million girls to receive cervical vaccine in Sindh: Saeed Ghani1 minute ago
-
2 killed in firing incidents in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Ishrat Abbas passes away in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter killed in Dadu wall collapse11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha road accidents claim multiple lives11 minutes ago
-
One killed, five injured as building collapses in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PM personally overseeing NDMA relief efforts, says Talal Ch21 minutes ago
-
5-year-old killed in accident in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
HPV campaign awareness, advocacy session held21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to enhance ties with Africa: Amb Hamid Asghar31 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage's low flood recorded at 261,234 cusecs31 minutes ago