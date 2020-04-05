4.150 Kg Hashish seized, 3 arrested:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' team of Bhalwal Saddar police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 03 accused recovering 4.

150 kilograms from them.

They were: Ramzan, Liaquat and Adil. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.