427 Farmers Selected For Cotton Incentive
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The agriculture extension department has sent a list of 427 farmers hailing from district Lodhran for cotton incentives as the Punjab government would offer Rs5000 per acre to cotton growers through the Kisan Card.
Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Zafar informed APP that the the tehsil verification committees had compiled the data of the cotton growers for the cotton incentive. He said that they had received a total of 532 applications from which 427 met the criteria while 105 applications were rejected. He said that cotton growers whose applications were accepted included 226 from tehsil Lodhran, 95 from tehsil Kahror Pacca and 106 from tehsil Dunyapur.
He said that cotton growers having the wheat crop on five acres land would get the cotton incentive with Rs 5000 per acre through the Kisan Card. He termed it an appreciable step by the government of Punjab for the welfare of cotton growers. He said that the cotton incentive would help the growers purchase cotton seeds or other inputs.
About the cotton cultivation target, he said that the cotton sowing target for district Lodhran was set at 247,000 acres and they had achieved about 99 percent of it.
He said that the they would easily achieve the cotton sowing target as sowing would continue by May 31.
