Over 11,000 vehicles fined for overloading in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken legal action against 11,961 vehicles involved in overloading during the ongoing year, as part of its intensified efforts to ensure road safety and discipline in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Sunday that additional traffic personnel had been deployed at various key points across the city to enforce traffic rules and provide maximum assistance to commuters, particularly along Islamabad Expressway, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Srinagar Highway and other major arteries.

He said that the deployment aims to ensure smooth and safe travel for citizens and to make Islamabad completely accident-free.

He said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan has issued special directives to zonal DSPs to further enhance traffic flow on major roads, including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, and Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

He further stated that Islamabad Police is committed to taking all possible measures to prevent road accidents and maintain the rule of law equally for all, in order to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in the city.