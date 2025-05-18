Digital sector surges under PM’s leadership: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Sunday said that Pakistan has transitioned from the brink of economic collapse to a trajectory of sustainable growth and digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, she said that just over two years ago, Pakistan faced serious economic challenges, including fears of default, falling exports, and low investment. However, she added that strong government efforts helped improve the overall economic condition.

“The interest rate, which was as high as 23 percent, is now down to 11 percent. Inflation, once nearly 40 percent, has dropped to below 5 percent,” she added.

She said exports have increased, and overseas Pakistanis sent record remittances, all due to better planning and teamwork across government institutions. “The government's strategy has not only stabilized the economy but also put us on a sustainable growth path,” she said.

On the digital front, the minister shared that Pakistan’s IT exports — including earnings from freelancers and IT companies — reached over $3.5 billion between July 2024 and April 2025. Of this, $3.14 billion came from IT services alone in the first 10 months of the fiscal year.

She said Pakistan is moving steadily towards the vision of a ‘Digital Pakistan,’ where technology supports the economy and ensures inclusive growth. “Our IT sector’s trade surplus is the highest among all service sectors, at around $2.3 billion,” she stated.

Despite global challenges like reduced demand and trade barriers, Pakistan’s IT sector has remained strong and growing. She credited this to a better economic environment and the Prime Minister’s coordinated policies, particularly through platforms like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which boosted investor confidence.

A major achievement, she said, was the country’s first Digital FDI Forum, organized with the support of the Saudi-based Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

The event drew over 500 participants, including 100 international investors, global tech CEOs, development leaders, and government officials.

Over 100 Pakistani IT companies presented their products and proposals. The event concluded with signed investment agreements worth $700 million, not just MoUs.

“These investments will benefit the entire economy in the coming years,” she said.

She thanked the Ministry of IT, PSEB, PTA, Foreign Affairs, Interior Ministry, DCO, and especially P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Syed for their support in making the forum successful.

“The government builds the system and investor trust, and the industry delivers. This $700 million investment is proof of that partnership,” she added.

The minister said that Pakistan has crossed 200 million mobile subscribers. She said this shows strong progress toward digital inclusion, giving people from all backgrounds — urban and rural, men and women — access to digital tools.

She highlighted that 8 million women started using mobile internet for the first time in 2024, contributing to 13 million new users overall. She attributed this success to the government’s Gender Digital Divide Policy, which helped reduce the gap in mobile internet usage between men and women from 38 percent to 25 percent. Women's mobile internet use increased from 33 percent to 45 percent.

She said women and youth are key to Pakistan’s progress, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always supported youth participation in the country’s development.

The minister praised the efforts of the SIFC, PTA, PSEB, Ignite R&D Fund, and the Universal Service Fund (USF), which connected over 1 million people in more than 900 remote areas last year. As part of the country’s digital connectivity drive, internet usage grew by more than 25%, and two new submarine cable projects are also underway.

“These steps are building a connected and digital Pakistan, where every citizen will have a digital ID and can access government services through mobile phones — without needing to stand in long queues,” she said.

She congratulated the nation on the recent successful operations by Pakistan’s armed forces. She said the military had responded bravely to recent threats, showing professionalism and strength under the leadership of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

She also praised Pakistan’s technological capabilities demonstrated during defense operations, saying the country had proven its strength to the world. “Through courage, unity, and leadership, we’ve secured both our economy and our national defense,” she said.