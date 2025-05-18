Afghan Couple Killed For Honor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A couple who had married for love was shot dead in Ghaffarabad area here, police informed on Sunday.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Sardar, opened fire on the husband and wife, killing them on the spot.
Initial investigations revealed that motive behind the double murder was "honor killing," as the couple had tied the knot a year ago against their families’ will.
The victims have been identified as Adnan and his wife, both of whom were reportedly from Afghanistan.
Following the crime, the accused managed to flee the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspect.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital sector surges under PM’s leadership: Shaza Fatima1 minute ago
-
Afghan couple killed for honor1 minute ago
-
1,200 kg of rusty, unsafe pickles seized and destroyed2 minutes ago
-
BZU pharmacy students showcase innovative products31 minutes ago
-
Dr. Bakht Rawan’s new role seen as transformative for media education; PRAP31 minutes ago
-
Four illegal arm holders arrested, 70 liters of liquor recovered32 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminals arrested during crackdown41 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrested 9 drug dealers, seize over 8 kg drugs41 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in robbery case42 minutes ago
-
Livestock at risk as heatwave intensifies42 minutes ago
-
DC orders relocation of sweet homes1 hour ago
-
Youth commits suicide1 hour ago