Teenager Run Over By Bus

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Teenager run over by bus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A teenage boy was killed while another sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a passenger bus near Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk.

According to Rescue officials, two boys on a motorcycle were crossing the road near Chungi No 14 Bahawalpur road when they collided with a passenger bus.

As a result, one youth died on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries. The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Jehanzaib s/o Siraj while the injured was identified as Wajid s/o Sajid.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

