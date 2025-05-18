Firing in Upper Kurram leaves two dead

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A shooting incident in village Norki of Upper Kurram has left two people dead, police said on Sunday.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire in the area, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The victims have been identified as Syed Musawir and Syed Sajid Hussain. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for further procedures.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and to apprehend those responsible.