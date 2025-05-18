BZU Pharmacy Students Showcase Innovative Products
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Students of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan organized an impressive exhibition featuring their research-based pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
The final-year projects were completed under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Sohail Arshad and Dr. Amir Jaleel.
The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal. Acting Dean of Pharmacy, Prof. Dr. Samina Afzal warmly welcomed the Vice Chancellor and presented him with a bouquet.
Several faculty members, including Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Dr. Jahanzeb Mudasir, Dr. Faisal Usman, Dr.
Bushra Nasir, Dr. Hina Raza, Dr. Furqan Iqbal, and Dr. Abdul Majeed, attended the event and appreciated the students’ efforts.
VC Dr. Zubair Iqbal praised the students’ creativity and dedication, stating that such initiatives not only enhance academic standards but also create opportunities for market-level investment. He emphasized the importance of scientific trials on animals and humans before product commercialization.
At the end of the exhibition, students presented their developed products to the Vice Chancellor, who expressed satisfaction and hoped such activities would promote research culture and self-reliance among youths.
