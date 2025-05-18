Man kills younger brother

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man allegedly shot dead his younger brother during a heated argument over not going to work.

According to the initial police report, the accused, identified as Safdar, became enraged when his younger brother, Sajawal, refused to go to work.

In a fit of anger, Safdar opened fire, fatally injuring Sajawal before fleeing the scene. Fateh Shah police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and launched an interrogation.