45 profiteers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates on Sunday imposed Rs 81,000 as fine on 45 shopkeepers for profiteeringin various parts of the city.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1025 shops in 58 markets and bazaars and found 45 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on them.