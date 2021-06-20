UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Profiteers Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

45 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates on Sunday imposed Rs 81,000 as fine on 45 shopkeepers for profiteeringin various parts of the city.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1025 shops in 58 markets and bazaars and found 45 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on them.

Related Topics

Fine Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

22 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

52 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.