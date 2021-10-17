46 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 46 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 764 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 46 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.65,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.