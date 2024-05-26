48C temperature recorded in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Bahawalpur faced extreme heat wave as 48 centigrade were recorded as highest maximum temperature in the city here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 48 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.