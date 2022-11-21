UrduPoint.com

49 PHP Officials Penalized

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

49 PHP officials penalized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 49 officers/officials of Punjab Highways Patrol police Faisalabad region were awarded with different punishments on the charges of negligence, carelessness and absence from duty here on Monday.

SSP Patrolling police Mirza Amjum Kamal held 'Ardal Room' for police officials and took disciplinary action against them.He confiscated two years service of SIs Muhammad Sajid and Ijaz Hussain and one year of SI Abbas Raza.Three ASIs Javed Fareed, Qaisar Ashfaq, Nobahar Khan and a constable Asif Khan from service over long absence from duty and negligence were dismissed.

The 6-months service of constables Ali Abbas, Asif Khalid, Sidra Perveen, Yasir Mahmood, Samiullah, Faraz Khan, Usman Ashraf, Naseer Abbas, Shahid Ali, Rashid Ali, Arasalan Sabir, Fakhar Abbas, Fazal Abbas, Umar Farooq, Noman Rasheed were forfeited.

The annual increment of constable Ali Abbas for 2-years was stopped while SI Nawaz Bhatti, constables Ali Sufyan and Qaisar Hussain was suspended over lack of interest in service. The other officials were awarded censure and minor punishments.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Rashid From

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.