49 PHP officials penalized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 49 officers/officials of Punjab Highways Patrol police Faisalabad region were awarded with different punishments on the charges of negligence, carelessness and absence from duty here on Monday.

SSP Patrolling police Mirza Amjum Kamal held 'Ardal Room' for police officials and took disciplinary action against them.He confiscated two years service of SIs Muhammad Sajid and Ijaz Hussain and one year of SI Abbas Raza.Three ASIs Javed Fareed, Qaisar Ashfaq, Nobahar Khan and a constable Asif Khan from service over long absence from duty and negligence were dismissed.

The 6-months service of constables Ali Abbas, Asif Khalid, Sidra Perveen, Yasir Mahmood, Samiullah, Faraz Khan, Usman Ashraf, Naseer Abbas, Shahid Ali, Rashid Ali, Arasalan Sabir, Fakhar Abbas, Fazal Abbas, Umar Farooq, Noman Rasheed were forfeited.

The annual increment of constable Ali Abbas for 2-years was stopped while SI Nawaz Bhatti, constables Ali Sufyan and Qaisar Hussain was suspended over lack of interest in service. The other officials were awarded censure and minor punishments.