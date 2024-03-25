5 Accused Of String Killing Incident Arrested: CPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:15 PM
The police have unearthed a network of online kite sale and arrested 5 accused involved in string killing incident in Samanabad couple of days ago, said City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The police have unearthed a network of online kite sale and arrested 5 accused involved in string killing incident in Samanabad couple of days ago, said City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia.
Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Monday, he said that a youth Asif Ashfaq was going on his motorcycle on March 22 when string of a stray kite entangled in his neck and it cut his throat which caused instant death of the ill-fated youth.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz took serious notice of the incident and directed to arrest the culprits involved in this incident within 48 hours.
Therefore, special police teams were constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and traced out the main accused of the incident.
The police with the help of videos CCTV cameras traced that an accused Muhammad Abid Gujjar resident of Sir Syed Town was flying kite on the rooftop of Punjab Bank on the same day.
Therefore the police arrested the accused Abid who confessed to the offence and told to the police that he had purchased the kites and string with the help of his employee Ateeq-ur-Rehman Malik from one Zeeshan Javaid Malik resident of Nisar colony and the accused Zeeshan purchased it from accused Muhammad Bilal and Abdul Shakoor residents of Cchatri Chowk Nawab Wala who were advertising it online.
Accused Abid running Karachi Steels shop further told that when Asif Ashfaq was killed with the string of his kite, he became frightened and he burnt all other kites and string on the rooftop of the bank.
The police recovered the burnt kite-flying material and locked all the five accused behind bars. Further investigation was under progress, CPO added.
SSP Investigation and other police officers were also present in the press conference.
