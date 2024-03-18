5 arrested for Hundi business

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The FIA has arrested five accused from Sahiwal on the charge of transferring money through Hundi.

According to a spokesman for FIA Composite Circle, a team, on a tip-off, conducted raids and nabbed five accused including Muhammad Mohsan, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Irfan, Fazil Ali and Ali Nawaz from Dubai Garden and al-Razzaq Villas, Sahiwal.

The accused were transferring money through Hundi. The FIA team recovered five mobile phones, three laptops, and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress for the arrest of their accomplices, he added.