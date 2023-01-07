UrduPoint.com

5 Dacoit Gangs Busted, Goods Worth Rs 8.4m Recovered In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya police claimed to have arrested five dacoit gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, and theft and recovered looted goods worth over Rs 8.4 million from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya police claimed to have arrested five dacoit gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, and theft and recovered looted goods worth over Rs 8.4 million from their possession.

Police have arrested 25 outlaws including 15 members of five dacoit gangs including Tariq gang, Shani gang, Tahir gang, Abdul Aziz and Haseena gang, and also recovered four cars, 20 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession.

Some 56 cases were traced against the arrested accused.

Talking to media persons, CPO Shakir Hussain Dawar said that controlling crime and protecting citizens was the top priority.

He said that steps were being taken to maintain law and order and raids would continue against criminals across the district.

Later, CPO handed over the looted goods to the owners.

