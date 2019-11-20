5-day family festival begins

A five-day welcome winter family festival opened at Chandni park here Wednesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day welcome winter family festival opened at Chandni park here Wednesday.

Families, schools heads with their students thronged the park to enjoy the festival.

The festival was inaugurated with a magic show where magicians demonstrated their skills to amuse the people, particularly kids.

Different swings and stalls were installed inside the park. The festival was organized by the district administration and Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Dogar and other officials witnessed the opening ceremony.